King's College London twin study suggests prebiotics improve seniors' memory
Turns out, daily prebiotic supplements (delivered in protein powder) might help keep older brains sharp.
A 2024 King's College London study tested 36 pairs of twins aged 60 or older: one from each pair took either inulin or FOS (types of prebiotics), and the other got a placebo.
The supplement group did better on memory tests, hinting these simple nutrients could give aging minds a real boost.
Study found increased Bifidobacterium levels
Researchers noticed the supplements increased good gut bacteria (Bifidobacterium), backing up earlier studies that link gut health to brain power.
While there weren't big changes in physical health, the team thinks supporting your gut might be a promising way to fight cognitive decline.
As one researcher put it, the gut microbiome could be a key player in cognitive health.
They're planning larger studies next to see if these early results hold up.