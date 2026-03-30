King's College London twin study suggests prebiotics improve seniors' memory

Study found increased Bifidobacterium levels

Researchers noticed the supplements increased good gut bacteria (Bifidobacterium), backing up earlier studies that link gut health to brain power.

While there weren't big changes in physical health, the team thinks supporting your gut might be a promising way to fight cognitive decline.

As one researcher put it, the gut microbiome could be a key player in cognitive health.

They're planning larger studies next to see if these early results hold up.