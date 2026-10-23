Kobe University finds Kikai caldera slowly recharging with new magma
Technology
Scientists from Kobe University have found that the massive Kikai caldera in Japan is slowly recharging with new magma, thousands of years after its last big eruption.
This gives us a rare look at how supervolcanoes reload and why keeping an eye on them matters for predicting future eruptions.
Researchers find fresh magma beneath Kikai
The team used seismic surveys and chemical tests to spot a fresh magma reservoir forming deep under Kikai.
They noticed that recent volcanic material looks different from ancient eruptions, suggesting that new magma is moving in.
These insights could help scientists better monitor other supervolcanoes around the world, like Yellowstone and Toba.