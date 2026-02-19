KOGO OS debuts at India AI Impact Summit 2026

This year's summit is all about using AI for real-world good—think healthcare, farming, and fighting climate change. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted a "whole-of-nation" push to make India a leader in affordable and homegrown AI tech.

KOGO OS could cut cloud computing costs by up to 80%

KOGO showed off its "CommandCore—Agentic AI in a Box," which runs on NVIDIA hardware and works with Neysa's data centers.

With support for over 250 AI models and big-name clients like the Indian Army and Tech Mahindra already on board, KOGO says their system could cut costs by up to 80% compared to typical cloud solutions.