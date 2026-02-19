KOGO OS debuts at India AI Impact Summit 2026
KOGO Tech Labs just introduced its KOGO OS—a new "sovereign" AI operating system—at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.
The event, running February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, brings together over 300 exhibitors from 30+ countries, including government leaders, startups, and tech experts.
'AI for real-world good'
This year's summit is all about using AI for real-world good—think healthcare, farming, and fighting climate change.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted a "whole-of-nation" push to make India a leader in affordable and homegrown AI tech.
KOGO OS could cut cloud computing costs by up to 80%
KOGO showed off its "CommandCore—Agentic AI in a Box," which runs on NVIDIA hardware and works with Neysa's data centers.
With support for over 250 AI models and big-name clients like the Indian Army and Tech Mahindra already on board, KOGO says their system could cut costs by up to 80% compared to typical cloud solutions.