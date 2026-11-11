Kora Systems unveils Kora Linux OS to run AI locally
Kora Systems just announced Kora, a fresh Linux-based operating system designed to make AI work smoothly across your apps and files.
Set to launch in 2027, Kora lets your device handle AI tasks locally.
Kora's Cortex engine creates neural workspaces
Powered by the Cortex AI engine, Kora spreads out heavy tasks across CPUs, GPUs, and neural units for better performance.
You'll get "neural workspaces" to organize projects and manage how AI interacts with your stuff.
The OS supports content-based file searches, works with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset (so it can run big AI models and some Windows apps), and will be free to download, with extra paid options if you want advanced AI tools.
Developers can also build on it using an upcoming SDK.