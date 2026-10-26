KPMG: India must invest in skills and R&D for AI
Technology
A fresh KPMG report says India has a big opportunity with AI and emerging tech, but only if it invests more in skilled people, R and D, and better computing infrastructure.
The report points out that strong data systems and digital public tools are essential for turning tech progress into real-world benefits, both for the economy and society.
Report lists 5 must-haves for AI
To make AI work at scale, the report highlights five must-haves: a skilled workforce, solid R and D, powerful computing and data infrastructure, scalable tech companies, and robust digital public infrastructure.
It also gives a shout-out to UPI as proof that good digital systems can change everything, suggesting India should use this approach in areas like semiconductors and biotech to stay competitive.