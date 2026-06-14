KPMG takes down October 2025 AI report amid hallucination concerns
Technology
KPMG just took down its October 2025 report on AI after several major organizations (including UBS, the U.K.'s NHS, Swiss Federal Railways, and Transport for London) said it got facts about their AI use wrong.
It turns out some parts of the report may have been written by AI and included "hallucinations," or made-up information.
KPMG opens review, vows responsible AI
After removing the report, KPMG launched an internal review to figure out what went wrong.
The company says it's doubling down on responsible AI use: "We expect all our people to follow our guidelines on the responsible use of AI, including human oversight to validate content and verify independent sources,"
This isn't the first time: EY had a similar issue with an AI report just last month.