Kraaken to generate 40MW, desalinate water and host AI offshore

Say hello to Kraaken, a proposed floating vessel introduced in the Sept. 4, 2026 article, designed to generate electricity, make fresh water, and run AI data centers right at sea.

Developed by InMar Technologies and OptiFuel Systems under their Optimal Transit maritime technology partnership, it can power around 32,000 homes with 40 megawatts of energy and provide enough fresh water daily for 150,000 people.

Plus, it's got a dedicated setup for high-powered data processing.