Kraaken to generate 40MW, desalinate water and host AI offshore
Say hello to Kraaken, a proposed floating vessel introduced in the Sept. 4, 2026 article, designed to generate electricity, make fresh water, and run AI data centers right at sea.
Developed by InMar Technologies and OptiFuel Systems under their Optimal Transit maritime technology partnership, it can power around 32,000 homes with 40 megawatts of energy and provide enough fresh water daily for 150,000 people.
Plus, it's got a dedicated setup for high-powered data processing.
DOT engine, desalination, Series B 2027
Kraaken runs on a Digital Ocean Thermal (DOT) engine that cleverly uses ocean temperature differences and waste heat from its servers to make energy more efficiently.
Its special hull design helps it stay safe during storms by moving out of harm's way.
With tech like vacuum-flash desalination and quick-disconnect systems to send power and water ashore, it's both innovative and practical.
While Kraaken is cheaper than traditional land setups (costing $587 million), scaling up its tech and securing Series B funding in 2027 are the next big hurdles before we see more ships like this in action.