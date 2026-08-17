Krafton India announces BGMI Lite for low-end smartphones by 2026
Technology
Krafton India has announced BGMI Lite, a new version of the popular game that could offer better gaming performance on lower-end smartphones, launching by 2026.
They're calling it the "next chapter" for the franchise, aiming to make BGMI more accessible to everyone.
Specific features are still under wraps, but more details will drop closer to launch.
BGMI hits 260 million downloads in India
The news comes after BGMI's fifth Anniversary Edition 4.5 update, which brings special in-game items and collaborations with Naruto, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Ferrari.
BGMI has surpassed 260 million downloads in India already, and BGMI Lite is expected to welcome even more players into the game's growing community.