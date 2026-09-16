Krafton India brings Kiaraa to BGMI with Diwali Bazaar update

Krafton India is bringing a fresh face to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) with Kiaraa, a new character designed just for Indian players.

Arriving with the 4.6 update on October 8, Kiaraa comes with her own backstory and unique in-game features.

This update also adds a Diwali-inspired festive Bazaar POI to the Erangel map, with peacock-inspired details.