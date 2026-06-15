Kris Gopalakrishnan backs Piramal urging Indian IT firms deploy AI
Technology
Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan is backing Piramal's take on India's place in the AI world, especially after the US ordered Anthropic to block access to its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models for foreign nationals.
Both agree Indian IT companies shouldn't just try to clone tools like ChatGPT. Instead, they should focus on actually using and deploying AI where it matters.
Piramal: models need billions, $200B exports
Piramal points out that building cutting-edge AI models needs billions of dollars in investment, something most Indian IT firms aren't set up for since they're focused on steady profits.
But these companies are already making a huge impact: over $200 billion in service exports each year, 5 million direct jobs, and helping smaller cities grow.