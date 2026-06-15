Kris Gopalakrishnan backs Piramal urging Indian IT firms deploy AI Technology Jun 15, 2026

Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan is backing Piramal's take on India's place in the AI world, especially after the US ordered Anthropic to block access to its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models for foreign nationals.

Both agree Indian IT companies shouldn't just try to clone tools like ChatGPT. Instead, they should focus on actually using and deploying AI where it matters.