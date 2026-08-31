Krishna Sheshadri's AI site BharatRajya.com praised by PM Modi

BharatRajya.com stands out for highlighting empires like the Cholas and Ahoms that are often not well known.

After Prime Minister Modi personally praised his work and chatted about the site, Sheshadri said it felt like "For an amateur builder like me, I don't think there is a greater recognition or validation than this."

Motivated by this support, he plans to make BharatRajya an even bigger resource for Indian history, promising, "I won't let you down."