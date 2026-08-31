Krishna Sheshadri's AI site BharatRajya.com praised by PM Modi
Krishna Sheshadri, a history lover from Maharashtra, created BharatRajya.com, an interactive site built with AI to spotlight lesser-known Indian empires.
Even without a coding background, he turned his passion into a project that caught Prime Minister Modi's eye during Mann Ki Baat on August 31.
Sheshadri called the recognition "extraordinary."
BharatRajya.com highlights Cholas and Ahoms
BharatRajya.com stands out for highlighting empires like the Cholas and Ahoms that are often not well known.
After Prime Minister Modi personally praised his work and chatted about the site, Sheshadri said it felt like "For an amateur builder like me, I don't think there is a greater recognition or validation than this."
Motivated by this support, he plans to make BharatRajya an even bigger resource for Indian history, promising, "I won't let you down."