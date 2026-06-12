Kunal Gandhi warns Claude Max subscription squeezes Indian tech pay Technology Jun 12, 2026

AI coding tools are getting pricey for Indian techies.

Entrepreneur Kunal Gandhi pointed out that a $100 a month Claude Max subscription eats up almost 15% of the monthly salary for someone earning ₹8 lakh a year, and with the rupee slipping, it's even tougher on the wallet.

He warned these costs could especially hurt those just starting out in IT.