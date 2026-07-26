Kurukshetra University professor receives ₹18L grant for leaf rust AI
Sandeep Gupta, an associate professor at Kurukshetra University, just received a ₹18 lakh grant to build an AI tool that helps farmers catch leaf rust (a wheat disease that hurts both yield and quality) before it spreads.
Since Haryana is a major wheat producer, this tech could make a real difference for local farmers.
University leaders praise Gupta's AI skills
Gupta thanked his university and team, while Vice-Chancellor Somnath Sachdeva called the grant "a testament to the university's growing research capacity, innovation, and commitment to quality research."
University leaders praised his skills in AI and remote sensing, noting he's also working with IIT Kanpur and TU Vienna.
They see this project as a big step for bringing smart tech into farming and boosting interdisciplinary research on campus.