LA County sues Roblox over alleged child endangerment
Los Angeles County has taken Roblox to court, saying the gaming platform isn't doing enough to keep kids safe from online predators and child exploitation.
The lawsuit claims Roblox's safety checks and age-verification just aren't cutting it, letting harmful behavior slip through.
Officials say the company is breaking California laws meant to protect consumers, and that children have been repeatedly exposed to dangerous situations.
Roblox strongly denies the allegations
The county is asking for strict penalties: $2,500 per day for every violation, plus a court order forcing Roblox to step up its safety game.
Board Chair Hilda L. Solis said Roblox has a responsibility to keep kids safe and that the county is taking action.
On the flip side, Roblox strongly denies the claims, saying it strongly disputes the allegations, stressing that it works closely with law enforcement and moves quickly when rules are broken.