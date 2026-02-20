LA County sues Roblox over alleged child endangerment

Roblox strongly denies the allegations

The county is asking for strict penalties: $2,500 per day for every violation, plus a court order forcing Roblox to step up its safety game.

Board Chair Hilda L. Solis said Roblox has a responsibility to keep kids safe and that the county is taking action.

On the flip side, Roblox strongly denies the claims, saying it strongly disputes the allegations, stressing that it works closely with law enforcement and moves quickly when rules are broken.