Lancet Commission: nuclear war and AI misuse could threaten humanity
Technology
A new Lancet Commission report warns that nuclear war and the misuse of AI could seriously threaten humanity's survival by 2100.
While these scenarios aren't likely, they're ranked as the biggest risks out of 17 major health threats for the next 75 years, reminding us that even unlikely dangers deserve attention.
Lancet Commission urges tech, healthcare action
The report also flags climate change, air pollution, and antimicrobial resistance as big concerns for our future health.
The Commission calls for smarter tech solutions and stronger health systems to tackle these problems, urging world leaders to take action now, not later.