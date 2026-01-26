Landmark trial: Meta, Google, TikTok face lawsuit over 'addictive' app design
Technology
Jury selection is set to begin January 27, 2026, in LA, with Meta (Facebook/Instagram), Google (YouTube), and ByteDance (TikTok) accused of making their platforms addictive—think endless scrolling and algorithms that keep users hooked, especially teens.
The case centers on K.G.M., a 19-year-old who says years of heavy social media use caused severe mental harm.
What's happening now
Jury selection starts this week, with jurors staying anonymous. Big names like Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram's Adam Mosseri will have to testify.
Snapchat settled out of court just days ago, but the spotlight is still on whether these companies' designs—not just user content—are responsible for mental health harm.
More similar trials are lined up for later this year.