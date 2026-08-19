LandSpace achieves China's 1st ground landing of orbital rocket stage
Technology
LandSpace, a Beijing startup, just pulled off a big first for China, successfully landing the first stage of its Zhuque-3 rocket back on solid ground after an orbital flight on August 18.
Until now, China's only other recovered orbital rocket landed at sea using a net-like device affixed to a ship at sea.
This move puts LandSpace in the global spotlight for reusable rockets.
Methane fueled Zhuque-3 deployed Honghu 03
The Zhuque-3 didn't just stick the landing: it also delivered the Honghu 03 satellite into orbit.
Powered by liquid methane and oxygen, this mission shows China is serious about making rockets that can be reused.
With both private startups and state-owned companies racing to improve reusable tech, China's aiming to level up in the worldwide space game.