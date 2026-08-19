LandSpace completes China's 1st land recovery of Zhuque-3 1st stage

The Zhuque-3 is built tough with stainless steel and runs on liquid methane and oxygen, making it ready for repeated flights (up to 20 times per booster).

After its maiden flight in December, when the rocket's second stage successfully reached orbit but its first stage failed during the final powered descent and erupted in a fireball, LandSpace upgraded its engines and safety systems.

This win helps China ramp up plans for large broadband constellations such as Guowang and Qianfan, each ultimately envisioned to comprise more than 10,000 satellites, while keeping future missions more efficient and affordable.