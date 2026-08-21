Large 112,000-person study links daily sugary drinks to stomach cancer
Drinking sugary beverages every day might be riskier than you think; a new study just found that having at least one sugar-sweetened drink daily can more than double your chances of getting stomach cancer.
Researchers tracked over 112,000 people for decades and saw a clear link between regular sugary drink habits and higher cancer risk.
Sugary drinks 2.45x stomach cancer risk
People who sipped on a sugary drink every day faced a 2.45 times higher risk of stomach cancer compared with those who rarely drank them.
Interestingly, sugar-free or artificially sweetened drinks didn't show the same effect, though research is still ongoing.
Dr. Andrew T. Chan points out that since many US adults have sugary drinks daily and because stomach cancer is often caught late, cutting back could make a real difference for your health.