Large study finds sitting raises cancer death risk 10% hourly

Frequent movement lowers cancer risk

The takeaway? It's not just about hitting the gym - regular movement throughout your day really matters.

Swapping sitting time with any physical activity lowered cancer risk in the study.

As Dr. Abhishek Shankar, assistant professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology at AIIMS Delhi, explains, too much sitting messes with your metabolism and hormones, which can lead to weight gain and higher risks for cancers like colorectal, breast, and endometrial cancers.

So, those quick stretch breaks aren't just good for your back: they might actually help keep you healthier in the long run.