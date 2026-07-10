Large study finds sitting raises cancer death risk 10% hourly
If you spend a lot of time sitting (yes, even if you work out), a new study says your cancer risk could go up.
Researchers tracked more than 91,000 adults for over 12 years and found that sitting for more than 30 minutes at a stretch bumps up your chance of dying from cancer by about 10% for each extra hour.
Frequent movement lowers cancer risk
The takeaway? It's not just about hitting the gym - regular movement throughout your day really matters.
Swapping sitting time with any physical activity lowered cancer risk in the study.
As Dr. Abhishek Shankar, assistant professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology at AIIMS Delhi, explains, too much sitting messes with your metabolism and hormones, which can lead to weight gain and higher risks for cancers like colorectal, breast, and endometrial cancers.
So, those quick stretch breaks aren't just good for your back: they might actually help keep you healthier in the long run.