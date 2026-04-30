Large US study links marriage to lower cancer risk
Technology
A huge new study just found that married people are less likely to get cancer than those who aren't married.
Looking at over 4 million US cancer cases from 2015 to 2022, researchers saw never-married men had a 68% higher cancer rate, and never-married women faced an 83% higher rate compared to their married peers.
Study stresses social and economic support
The research covered more than 100 million adults across 12 states.
Experts think the difference comes down to better support systems and healthier habits among married people, like getting regular checkups.
But Paulo Pinheiro points out marriage itself isn't a cure-all; unhealthy or abusive relationships can cancel out these benefits.
The takeaway: Social support and economic stability really do matter for your health.