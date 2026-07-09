Larry Sanger permanently banned from Wikipedia over 'WikiProject Intellectual Diversity'
Larry Sanger, who helped start Wikipedia, has been permanently banned from editing the site.
The move happened after he pushed for a "WikiProject Intellectual Diversity" to encourage more varied viewpoints and shared his plans on X (formerly Twitter).
Wikipedia administrators said this broke their rules about influencing discussions off the platform.
Sanger says Wikipedia admins stifle reform
Sanger isn't happy about the ban, saying anonymous administrators are unfairly enforcing rules and shutting down reform efforts.
He argues that vague reasons like "not here to build the encyclopedia" were used against him, and warns that Wikipedia's system lets anonymous users block people without real accountability.
As he put it, Wikipedia is not neutral and reflects the biases of its editors.