Larry Sanger says Wikipedia biased amid Hindu American Foundation claims
Wikipedia's co-founder Larry Sanger is calling out the platform for not being as neutral as people might think, especially on hot-button political and cultural issues.
In a chat with NDTV, he said that while Wikipedia does a good job with straightforward facts, things get tricky when it comes to controversies.
This comes after claims that some anonymous editors changed the Hindu American Foundation's page to misrepresent India and Hindus.
Sanger urges users to fight bias
Sanger pointed out that Wikipedia often blocks certain sources, like Hindu, Israeli nationalist, or Christian confessional publications, which can lead to one-sided stories.
He also warned about paid editors shaping content and how majority opinions can drown out minority voices.
His advice? If you spot bias, don't just complain—get involved and help fix it: "Don't complain. Fight back. That's the real thing that needs to happen,"