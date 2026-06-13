Larry Sanger says Wikipedia biased amid Hindu American Foundation claims Technology Jun 13, 2026

Wikipedia's co-founder Larry Sanger is calling out the platform for not being as neutral as people might think, especially on hot-button political and cultural issues.

In a chat with NDTV, he said that while Wikipedia does a good job with straightforward facts, things get tricky when it comes to controversies.

This comes after claims that some anonymous editors changed the Hindu American Foundation's page to misrepresent India and Hindus.