Laser link between satellite and plane paves way for faster communication

How the test was conducted

They installed a 12-inch Optical Communication Terminal on a Twin Otter aircraft.

Using just a 10-watt laser, the system is capable of 2.5 Gbps, but during the test, the exchange rate peaked at about 1 Gbps over almost 3,000 nautical miles—all while tracking the satellite at high speed.

Even with the plane moving and the satellite zipping by, the system kept up solid two-way communication.