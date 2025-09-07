Laser link between satellite and plane paves way for faster communication
Recently, General Atomics and Kepler Communications pulled off something big: they made two-way laser communication work between a moving plane and a satellite in low-Earth orbit.
This means data can now travel super fast and securely between the sky and space—way beyond what old-school radio can handle.
It's a major step for connecting aircraft and satellites under the Space Development Agency's latest network.
How the test was conducted
They installed a 12-inch Optical Communication Terminal on a Twin Otter aircraft.
Using just a 10-watt laser, the system is capable of 2.5 Gbps, but during the test, the exchange rate peaked at about 1 Gbps over almost 3,000 nautical miles—all while tracking the satellite at high speed.
Even with the plane moving and the satellite zipping by, the system kept up solid two-way communication.
What does it mean?
Radio waves are slow for today's data needs—think laggy connections in critical moments.
This new tech means faster, more reliable sharing of info for defense and commercial uses.
Basically, it could make everything from military ops to future high-speed commercial connectivity way quicker and safer.