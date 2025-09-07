These robot vacuums can actually climb stairs

MarsWalker and Cyber X are on the way

MarsWalker glides on sleek stalks and handles stairs smoothly, while Cyber X stands out with its bold "chainsaw hands" design but is still working on stability.

Mova's Zeus 60 takes a different route with a scissor-lift approach—it's slower (about six minutes per staircase) but claims it can tackle spiral stairs too.

All three are set to launch within the next year, though prices haven't been announced yet.