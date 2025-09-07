Next Article
These robot vacuums can actually climb stairs
IFA 2025 just unveiled some next-level robot vacuums that can actually climb stairs—ideal for those tired of lugging their vacuum between floors.
Eufy's MarsWalker and Dreame's Cyber X both use a clever caddy system to move up and down steps, making multi-story cleaning feel a lot less like a chore.
MarsWalker and Cyber X are on the way
MarsWalker glides on sleek stalks and handles stairs smoothly, while Cyber X stands out with its bold "chainsaw hands" design but is still working on stability.
Mova's Zeus 60 takes a different route with a scissor-lift approach—it's slower (about six minutes per staircase) but claims it can tackle spiral stairs too.
All three are set to launch within the next year, though prices haven't been announced yet.