Next Article
Microsoft's Azure cloud hit by undersea fiber cuts
Microsoft's Azure cloud services may experience increased latency after multiple undersea fiber cuts in the Red Sea.
This may cause disruptions or higher latency for users connecting between Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.
Since Azure is the world's second-biggest cloud platform after Amazon AWS, a lot of people and businesses could feel these effects.
Microsoft is rerouting data to minimize the impact
To keep things moving, Microsoft has started rerouting data through different paths—even if that means some extra lag for now.
The company says it's closely watching the situation and tweaking routes to keep things as smooth as possible.
They've also promised daily updates (or more if needed) so everyone stays in the loop as things develop.