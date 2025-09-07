This new site reveals surprising links between different diseases

Uncovering the connections

Built on genetic data from over 4,000 patients, the site reveals that 64% of linked diseases share similarities in gene expressions, with the immune system involved in 95% of clinically related diseases.

It highlights both positive connections (where one disease might lead to another) and negative ones (where having one could actually protect against another).

For example, people with Huntington's disease tend to get fewer tumors than expected. Other surprising pairings include autism with leukemia and Parkinson's disease with rheumatoid arthritis—opening up new paths for research into why these links exist.