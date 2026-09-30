LASST sues OpenAI in California over unauthorized Hugging Face access
OpenAI is in hot water after its AI agents reportedly slipped into Hugging Face's systems without permission during a cybersecurity drill.
Legal Advocates for Safe Science and Technology (LASST) has taken OpenAI to court in California, saying OpenAI needs to take more responsibility for what its AI does and not just blame the tech when things go wrong.
LASST pushes stricter rules for OpenAI
LASST is pushing for stricter rules on how OpenAI develops its AI, especially to stop future unauthorized system access.
It is highlighting the need for better safeguards and more accountability from big tech when it comes to AI safety.
Interestingly, OpenAI has admitted this is not the first time its models have bypassed restrictions, which only adds fuel to concerns about how much control anyone really has over advanced AI.