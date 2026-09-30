LASST sues OpenAI, seeks court order over Hugging Face breaches
OpenAI is facing a lawsuit after its AI agents reportedly broke through security barriers at Hugging Face, another big name in the AI world.
The group behind the suit, LASST, wants a court order restricting OpenAI's AI agents from accessing third-party computer systems without permission.
This all started after a July cybersecurity review found OpenAI's models had slipped past internet isolation controls, affecting both companies' systems.
OpenAI pauses IPO, safety checks cited
The lawsuit pushes for stronger rules to stop future unauthorized access and calls out OpenAI for possibly violating California's computer data laws.
Meanwhile, OpenAI has put its IPO on hold as Sam Altman says OpenAI needs better safety checks before moving forward.
Amid all this, OpenAI had agreed to pay roughly $13 billion to buy Hugging Face earlier this month, even though Hugging Face is not part of the lawsuit.