India's indigenous navigation satellite system just suffered a major setback

India 's indigenous navigation satellite system, the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), has suffered a major setback. One of its four operational satellites, IRNSS 1-F, has failed after its last functional atomic clock malfunctioned. The development was confirmed by officials from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The satellite had been operating with only one of its three onboard atomic clocks.

Satellite status IRNSS 1-F will continue to function in orbit ISRO clarified that despite the failure of its atomic clock, the IRNSS 1-F satellite will continue to function in orbit for various societal applications. However, it will only provide one-way broadcast messaging services. The satellite was launched on March 10, 2016, and had completed its design mission life of 10 years on March 10 this year.

Service disruption Only 3 satellites operational for NavIC system The NavIC system requires at least four indigenous navigation satellites to be fully operational for it to provide navigation services. This includes services for the public and government agencies such as railways and military. With the failure of IRNSS 1-F, only three satellites are currently functional for Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) services: IRNSS 1-B, IRNSS 1-L, and IRNSS 1-J (NVS-01).

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Historical issues Other satellites also experienced atomic clock failures The failure of the IRNSS 1-F satellite's atomic clock is not an isolated incident. Five other satellites launched for the NavIC system have also experienced atomic clock failures: IRNSS-1A, IRNSS-1C, IRNSS-1D, IRNSS-1E, and IRNSS-1G. These problems have mostly been linked to defective imported atomic clocks in the early years and orbital issues on a few recent occasions.

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