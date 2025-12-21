Next Article
Last meteor shower of 2025: When and how to watch Ursids
The Ursid meteor shower is closing out 2025 with a peak on the night of December 21-22.
Caused by comet 8P/Tuttle, this shower typically brings up to 10 meteors an hour under dark skies, though rates can occasionally reach up to 50 per hour at the peak.
It's active from December 17-26, but the real show happens around December 22.
How and when to catch the Ursids
Your best bet is to head outside between the evening of December 21 and dawn on December 22.
Look toward Ursa Minor near Kochab in the Northern Hemisphere—after midnight is prime time.
For top views, pick a place away from city lights, let your eyes adjust for about half an hour, and scan the sky (not just one spot) for those streaking meteors.