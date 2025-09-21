Last solar eclipse of 2025 today: How to watch

The last solar eclipse of the year will occur today. The event is expected to draw a lot of attention from skywatchers around the world. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between Earth and Sun, blocking some or all sunlight from reaching our planet. In this case, it will be a partial solar eclipse where only part of the Sun will be covered by the Moon.

Eclipse schedule When will the solar eclipse begin and end? The solar eclipse will begin at 10:59pm IST today and end at 3:23am IST. The maximum eclipse, when the Moon will cover most of the Sun, will occur at 1:11am IST. According to Space.com, this solar eclipse will be visible from Antarctica between 4:49am-6:53pm local time, Australia between 6:13am-7:36am, and New Zealand between 5:41am-8:36am.

Eclipse forecast Where will it be visible? This partial solar eclipse will be visible in Antarctica, Australia, the Pacific Ocean, and the Atlantic Ocean. However, it won't be visible in India as it occurs after sunset. The next eclipse is scheduled for February 17, 2026. It will be an annular solar eclipse visible in Antarctica with a partial view possible from Africa and South America. The second eclipse of 2026 will occur in August as a total solar eclipse.