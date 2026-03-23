Last year was among hottest ever, says WMO Technology Mar 23, 2026

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) says 2025 wasn't just another hot year: it was one of the hottest ever, with global temperatures up 1.44 degrees Celsius from preindustrial times.

Even more striking: ocean heat reached a record high in 2025, breaking the 2024 record, soaking up enough energy to equal 12 Hiroshima bombs every second.