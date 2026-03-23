Last year was among hottest ever, says WMO
Technology
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) says 2025 wasn't just another hot year: it was one of the hottest ever, with global temperatures up 1.44 degrees Celsius from preindustrial times.
Even more striking: ocean heat reached a record high in 2025, breaking the 2024 record, soaking up enough energy to equal 12 Hiroshima bombs every second.
Oceans absorb over 90% of extra heat from climate change
Oceans now absorb over 90% of extra heat from climate change, fueling extreme weather like hurricanes in Jamaica, deadly floods in Texas, and wildfires across Canada.
Warmer waters are also hurting marine life and pushing sea levels higher — effects that could last for centuries unless we act fast to protect our planet's future.