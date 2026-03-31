Late Monday PlayStation Network outage across US prompts 3,000 reports
Technology
Late Monday night, PlayStation Network went down across the US leaving thousands unable to log in or play online.
By about 10:40pm ET, over 3,000 users had reported issues like failed logins and lost connections.
Majority of complaints were login issues
Most complaints were about login problems (53%), server connection issues (35%), and gameplay disruptions (8%).
Big cities like New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Boston, Washington, and even Tijuana felt the impact.
This is a developing story; check for updates.