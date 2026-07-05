iOS 27 leak hints at Apple's camera-equipped AirPods
What's the story
Apple is reportedly working on a new version of its popular wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro 3. The upcoming model is said to come with built-in cameras, according to a recent leak from iOS 27 beta 2. The development was first spotted by developer Sam Henri Gold, who discovered hints about an Apple wearable device in the latest iOS update.
Feature reveal
Device model B790 mentioned in iOS code
The iOS 27 beta 2 code mentions a device with the model number B790 and refers to "two images from cameras on either side of the user's head." This suggests that the new AirPods Pro could use its cameras for spatial awareness. The device might also support Visual Intelligence, a feature introduced in the latest version of iOS unveiled at Apple's WWDC 2026 event in June.
AI integration
AI enhancements in iOS
The latest iOS update comes with a host of AI-powered features, including an upgraded Siri and Visual Intelligence in the Camera app. The cameras on the new AirPods Pro aren't expected to be used for taking photos or videos, but rather to help Apple Intelligence understand a user's surroundings. This would let users ask Siri contextual questions about objects, places, or text around them.
Future devices
Apple reportedly developing smart glasses
Along with the camera-equipped AirPods Pro 3, Apple is also said to be working on an AI-powered wearable device. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to launch its own smart glasses by the end of next year. The company is said to have an edge over Meta as its glasses would connect better with iPhones.