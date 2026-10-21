Lava launches Aura Curve 5G with curved AMOLED display ₹23,999

Lava just launched the Aura Curve 5G, aiming for that sweet spot between style and performance.

You get a vibrant 6.67-inch curved AMOLED screen (120Hz refresh rate, super-bright at 1,100 nits), all wrapped in two cool colors (Ambar Blue and Him Silver) for ₹23,999.

Lava's Vayu AI is on board to help out with daily tasks.