Lava launches Aura Curve 5G with curved AMOLED display ₹23,999
Lava just launched the Aura Curve 5G, aiming for that sweet spot between style and performance.
You get a vibrant 6.67-inch curved AMOLED screen (120Hz refresh rate, super-bright at 1,100 nits), all wrapped in two cool colors (Ambar Blue and Him Silver) for ₹23,999.
Lava's Vayu AI is on board to help out with daily tasks.
Aura Curve 5G with Dimensity 7100
Running on a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chip with 6GB of RAM (plus another 6GB virtual), the phone promises smooth multitasking.
It ships with Android 16 and gets two years of OS updates plus three years of security patches, pretty reassuring!
For photos, there's a sharp 50MP Sony main camera (with EIS for steadier videos) and a solid 13MP selfie cam.
The massive 6,000mAh battery supports fast charging up to 45W (and you actually get a charger in the box).