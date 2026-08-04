Lava launches Probuds Xplore 25°, India's 1st pop-up display earbuds

You get a 1.69-inch color screen and can pick from Cosmic Black, Charcoal Grey, or Ivory White.

The buds last up to 50 hours on a charge, with fast charging giving you 4 hours in just 10 minutes.

They're splash-resistant (IPX4), have immersive sound with 10mm drivers, clear calls thanks to quad mics and noise cancelation, plus Bluetooth 5.3 for easy device switching.

Lava also offers Over-the-Counter Replacement (OTCR) support if you ever need it.