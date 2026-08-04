Lava launches Probuds Xplore 25°, India's 1st pop-up display earbuds
Lava just launched the Probuds Xplore 25°, the first true wireless earbuds in India to feature a unique mechanical pop-up design and built-in display.
At ₹1,199, they're now on shelves nationwide.
Sumit Singh, SVP and Head of Product, Lava International Limited, says this is all about mixing smart design with a better user experience.
Probuds Xplore 1.69-inch display 50-hour battery
You get a 1.69-inch color screen and can pick from Cosmic Black, Charcoal Grey, or Ivory White.
The buds last up to 50 hours on a charge, with fast charging giving you 4 hours in just 10 minutes.
They're splash-resistant (IPX4), have immersive sound with 10mm drivers, clear calls thanks to quad mics and noise cancelation, plus Bluetooth 5.3 for easy device switching.
Lava also offers Over-the-Counter Replacement (OTCR) support if you ever need it.