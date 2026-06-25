Lava launches Smart 4 Plus with Unisoc 9863A at ₹9,999 Technology Jun 25, 2026

Lava just dropped the Smart 4 Plus, a new smartphone for anyone looking to save some cash but still get solid features.

Priced at ₹9,999, it packs a roomy 6.75-inch HD+ screen and runs on the Unisoc 9863A chip with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Plus, it's got IP64 dust and splash resistance, so you don't have to stress about daily bumps or spills.