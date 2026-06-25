Lava launches Smart 4 Plus with Unisoc 9863A at ₹9,999
Technology
Lava just dropped the Smart 4 Plus, a new smartphone for anyone looking to save some cash but still get solid features.
Priced at ₹9,999, it packs a roomy 6.75-inch HD+ screen and runs on the Unisoc 9863A chip with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.
Plus, it's got IP64 dust and splash resistance, so you don't have to stress about daily bumps or spills.
Smart 4 Plus: Android 15 Go
The phone runs Android 15 Go Edition with 2 years of security updates promised.
You get dual SIM support (both slots are 4G), a decent 13MP rear camera, a selfie-ready 5MP front camera, and a big 5,000mAh battery that charges via Type-C (10W).
If you're interested, you'll need to head to Lava retail stores.