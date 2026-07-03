Leaked details suggest iPhone 18 Pro Max gains bigger batteries
Technology
Apple's next big phone, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, is getting a serious battery boost.
Leaks say the nano-SIM model could have a 5,235mAh battery and the eSIM-only version could go up to 5,425mAh, both noticeably larger than last year's models.
If you're tired of charging your phone all the time, this upgrade might be for you.
Rumored A20 Pro chip, LTPO+ display
With these bigger batteries, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could outlast rivals like Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra (expected at 5,000mAh).
It's also rumored to pack Apple's new A20 Pro chip (built on TSMC's advanced technology), a more efficient LTPO+ display, and fresh design tweaks like a smaller Dynamic Island and new colors, including Dark Cherry.
Official details are expected at Apple's September event.