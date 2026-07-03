Leaked details suggest iPhone 18 Pro Max gains bigger batteries Technology Jul 03, 2026

Apple's next big phone, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, is getting a serious battery boost.

Leaks say the nano-SIM model could have a 5,235mAh battery and the eSIM-only version could go up to 5,425mAh, both noticeably larger than last year's models.

If you're tired of charging your phone all the time, this upgrade might be for you.