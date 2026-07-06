Leaked iPhone 18 Pro hints semi transparent glass September 2026

Leaked specs suggest battery camera chip

The iPhone 18 Pro might have slightly different battery sizes depending on the model: 4,056mAh for physical SIM and 4,288mAh for eSIM-only.

Camera-wise, it may keep the triple 48MP setup while adding a mechanical variable aperture for more creative shots.

The Dynamic Island notch could shrink by 35%, thanks to Face ID sensors moving under the display.

Plus, the new A20 Pro chip promises faster performance and better battery life.