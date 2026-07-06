Leaked iPhone 18 Pro hints semi transparent glass September 2026
Technology
Leaked details about the iPhone 18 Pro hint at a chunkier design and a fresh look.
The phone is set to feature a semi-transparent rear glass panel and will come in new shades like light blue, dark cherry, and dark gray.
It's expected to launch in September 2026.
Leaked specs suggest battery camera chip
The iPhone 18 Pro might have slightly different battery sizes depending on the model: 4,056mAh for physical SIM and 4,288mAh for eSIM-only.
Camera-wise, it may keep the triple 48MP setup while adding a mechanical variable aperture for more creative shots.
The Dynamic Island notch could shrink by 35%, thanks to Face ID sensors moving under the display.
Plus, the new A20 Pro chip promises faster performance and better battery life.