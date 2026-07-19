Leaked renders preview Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 family
Just before Samsung's big Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, leaked images have given us an early peek at the new Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Flip 8.
The renders show off fresh colors, and the Fold 8 Ultra has a larger battery, so if you're into foldables or just love shiny new tech, here's what's coming.
Samsung foldable colors, cameras, batteries
The Z Flip 8 pops in cherry blossom pink with an unchanged 50MP main camera and a 4,300mAh battery, nice for longer scrolling and snaps.
The regular Z Fold 8 goes wider this year and packs dual rear cameras (both 50MP), a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip for faster performance, and a sharp lilac look.
If you want the top-tier experience, the Z Fold 8 Ultra is bringing a massive 200MP main camera (yep!), plus a huge battery that promises up to 27 hours of video playback.