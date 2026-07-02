Leaked Samsung Galaxy Glasses reveal Warby Parker Android XR design Technology Jul 02, 2026

Samsung's new Galaxy Glasses just leaked, and they're looking pretty slick. The leaked model is from Warby Parker, while a separate partnership with Gentle Monster is planned.

These Android XR glasses have a slim, glossy style: think Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses but lighter.

There's a touchpad on the right arm for easy swiping through music or adjusting volume, plus a shutter button for snapping pictures or recording video on the go.