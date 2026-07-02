Leaked Samsung Galaxy Glasses reveal Warby Parker Android XR design
Technology
Samsung's new Galaxy Glasses just leaked, and they're looking pretty slick. The leaked model is from Warby Parker, while a separate partnership with Gentle Monster is planned.
These Android XR glasses have a slim, glossy style: think Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses but lighter.
There's a touchpad on the right arm for easy swiping through music or adjusting volume, plus a shutter button for snapping pictures or recording video on the go.
Glasses send photos to Galaxy phones
The best part? These glasses are made to work smoothly with your Samsung devices.
Thanks to Now Bar integration and One UI XR, you can instantly send photos and videos straight to your Galaxy phone.
There's also a companion app and a roomy charging case to keep everything powered up.