Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 cases
Some fresh leaks just gave us a look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 cases.
The new cases (spotted in silicone, clear plastic, and aramid fiber) hint at what these foldable phones might look like when they launch.
If you're into customizing your tech, these early peeks show off both style and function.
Cases include magnetic rings and kickstands
For the Z Fold 8 Ultra, expect cutouts for triple rear cameras and a punch-hole selfie cam.
The silicone cases come with magnetic rings for wireless charging, while aramid fiber options (in black, blue, or red) add handy kickstands.
Over on the Flip 8 side, the design sticks to its roots with big cover displays and dual camera cutouts, plus silicone versions have finger rings for easy carrying.
Clear cases even feature fun designs from Esther Kim, Joker, and Kakao Corp. so there's something for everyone who likes a bit of flair.