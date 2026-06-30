Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 cases

Cases include magnetic rings and kickstands

For the Z Fold 8 Ultra, expect cutouts for triple rear cameras and a punch-hole selfie cam.

The silicone cases come with magnetic rings for wireless charging, while aramid fiber options (in black, blue, or red) add handy kickstands.

Over on the Flip 8 side, the design sticks to its roots with big cover displays and dual camera cutouts, plus silicone versions have finger rings for easy carrying.

Clear cases even feature fun designs from Esther Kim, Joker, and Kakao Corp. so there's something for everyone who likes a bit of flair.