Leaked video shows Samsung Galaxy Fit 4's curved band, sensors
Technology
Leaks just gave us an early peek at Samsung's new Galaxy Fit 4.
The fitness tracker shows off a sleeker, more modern design (think Apple Watch vibes) with a new curved band and three color options.
A leaked video also highlights the band mechanism and sensors on the back.
Galaxy Fit 4 focuses on basics
The Galaxy Fit 4 sticks to the basics: fitness tracking and time display, all at a wallet-friendly price.
It keeps most of the hardware from the 2024 Galaxy Fit 3 but looks sharper this time around.
It's set to go head-to-head with Google's Fitbit Edge, great news if you want solid features without breaking the bank.