Lean teams, AI-first: Inside Mark Zuckerberg's new Meta playbook

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that the social media giant is focusing on its "next evolution" around individuals who can create an outsized impact using artificial intelligence (AI). He made the announcement during a recent earnings call, highlighting how one or two people can now build something in a week that would have previously taken dozens of people months.

Strategic shift Streamlining teams and recognizing high-impact individuals Zuckerberg said Meta is "streamlining" its teams to ensure they are not larger than necessary. The company is also recognizing and rewarding people who are making an outsized impact. This strategy, according to Zuckerberg, will help Meta pursue more ideas and new projects in the future. He added that the company's future lies in building many more high-quality products than ever before.

Workforce changes Layoffs and hiring freezes at Meta Zuckerberg's comments come as Meta plans to lay off 10% of its workforce next month, affecting some 8,000 employees. The company is also ditching plans to hire for 6,000 open roles. Meta CFO Susan Li said this leaner operating model will let the firm move faster while offsetting its massive AI investments.

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Financial outlook Rising costs and increased capital expenditure forecast Meta has raised its full-year capital expenditure forecast to $125-$145 billion, from the previous guidance of $115-135 billion. This increase is largely due to higher component costs, especially memory prices. Despite the rising costs, Zuckerberg remains confident in their investment strategy as all signs indicate positive outcomes both within their own work and across the industry.

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AI integration Li on AI's role in boosting productivity Li emphasized that Meta is focused on using AI tools to dramatically increase productivity, which is already visible in the growing output from its engineers. She said they are approaching this with a bias toward wanting to use these tools to build even more products and services than before. However, she added that they don't really know what the optimal size will be in the future given rapid advancements in AI capabilities.