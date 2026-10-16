Ledger finds implant sending seed phrases over eSIM, funds lost
Ledger, a big name in crypto wallets, just found a sneaky hardware hack in some of its devices.
Basically, the implant spied on wallet activity and identified users' seed phrase use, sequences of words used to generate static wallet addresses on the blockchain, which were then sent out via eSIM to hackers.
This led to some unlucky folks losing access to their funds.
Ledger traced tampered wallets to CryptoBilis
Ledger traced the tampered wallets back to a Malaysian reseller called CryptoBilis.
Ledger is now telling everyone not to activate any Ledger device bought from CryptoBilis and has asked the reseller to pause all sales for now.
The good news? Ledger says it has no indication that Ledger's security infrastructure, systems, or services have been compromised, but it is stressing how important it is to buy only from trusted sources.