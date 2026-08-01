Leftover SpaceX upper stage set to crash into Moon Wednesday
Technology
Heads up, space fans: a leftover SpaceX upper stage is about to slam into the Moon on Wednesday.
It's been drifting in space since its mission more than a year ago, where it helped deliver two lunar landers.
After finishing its job, the upper stage was left to wander, and now it's on track for a lunar crash landing.
Impact will create crater and plume
The rocket will smash into the Moon near Einstein Crater at around 8694km/h (8,700 kph), creating a fresh crater and kicking up a big cloud of dust and debris.
If you're in the eastern US Canada, or much of South America and have a telescope handy, you might catch the debris plume, though the actual flash will be super quick.
This is only the second time ever that an accidental rocket crash like this has happened on the Moon!