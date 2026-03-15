ByteDance suspends global launch of Seedance 2.0 amid copyright disputes

ByteDance has suspended the global launch of its latest video-generation model, Seedance 2.0, according to The Information. The decision comes after a series of copyright disputes with major Hollywood studios and streaming platforms. The company had previously announced plans to make the new video model available worldwide by mid-March. However, those plans have now been put on hold due to these legal issues.

Legal allegations Disney's lawsuit against ByteDance Disney has accused ByteDance of using its characters to train and power Seedance 2.0 without permission. The accusation came after videos generated by the model went viral in China, including one featuring a fight between Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. Disney claims that ByteDance had bundled Seedance with a stolen library of copyrighted characters from franchises like Star Wars and Marvel, presenting them as public-domain clip art.

Model features Seedance 2.0's capabilities and comparisons Officially unveiled in February, Seedance 2.0 is designed for professional film, e-commerce, and advertising use. It can process text, images, audio, and video simultaneously to cut content production costs. The model has been compared to DeepSeek, a Chinese AI company whose models rival those of Anthropic and OpenAI. Tech executives like Elon Musk have lauded its ability to create cinematic storylines from just a few prompts.

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