Lenovo, Acer to launch Windows PCs with NVIDIA RTX Spark
Technology
Lenovo and Acer are set to launch the first Windows PCs with NVIDIA's RTX Spark chip in October 2026.
These PCs will handle AI tasks right on your device, so you get faster responses, better privacy, and less need to rely on the cloud.
RTX Spark advances on device AI
The RTX Spark chip mixes NVIDIA's Blackwell graphics processor with its Grace CPU, built after three years of collaboration with Microsoft and developed in collaboration with Taiwan's MediaTek.
This move signals a big shift toward smarter, more independent computers.
Apple is also in on local AI, rolling out Mac minis and Studios that run advanced models without sending your data elsewhere.
The future of PCs? Smarter tech that keeps things personal.