Lenovo debuts Yoga Pro 9n and Yoga 9n in India

The Yoga Pro 9n starts at ₹3,19,990 (available online and in select stores), while the convertible Yoga 9n two-in-one kicks off at ₹3,54,990 (online only).

Both come with vibrant PureSight Pro OLED displays and plenty of unified memory.

The Yoga 9n's flexible design means you can flip it all the way around for tablet mode or use its dual-surface pen, handy for sketching or note-taking on the go.

Plus, you can customize specs to fit your needs if you're particular about power or storage.